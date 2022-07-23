Akhilesh Yadav and his estranged uncle had resolved their differences ahead of the assembly elections and Shivpal had contested and won on an SP ticket. Shivpal apparently is miffed with Akhilesh Yadav for not inviting him to party meetings
The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday issued letters to Pragatisheel Samajwadi party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav and SBSP chief OP Rajbhar, stating that they are "free to go anywhere".
“SP has been fighting against the BJP continuously. You have been in collusion with the BJP and are working to strengthen them. If you feel you will be respected somewhere else, you are free to leave," read the letter sent to Rajbhar.
Responding to this, Rajbhar said that SP has given "divorce" and the next step is Bahujan Samaj Party.
"Today they (SP) have given divorce and we've accepted that. The next step is BSP. When I meet CM Yogi Adityanath, it's bad for them but it's good if Akhilesh Yadav meets CM. Everything will be clear by 2024,"
Notably, Shivpal had contested the Assembly elections held earlier this year on the SP ticket while Rajbhar had forged an alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.
However, Shivpal said earlier this week that his PSPL will independently contest the upcoming municipal elections in the state.
"We will now charter an independent course to fight all its future political battles," he said on Thursday.
"Last few months have been the most 'testing times' of my life. I joined hands with the SP ahead of the assembly polls keeping in mind the sentiments of the party workers. I was completely committed to SP but what I got back in return was betrayal. The result of this betrayal is that today, the Samajwadi Party is sitting in the opposition," he said.
In addition, Rajbhar and Shivpal also attended a dinner hosted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier this month.
Both of them had also extended support to NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu in the recently concluded polls.
"Neither Samajwadi Party called me, nor asked for my vote. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invited me yesterday where I met NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and decided to vote for her," Shivpal Shivpal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI then.
He had also stated that the SP was weakening and several of its leaders were quitting due to the "political immaturity" of Akhilesh Yadav.
Akhilesh Yadav and his estranged uncle had resolved their differences ahead of the assembly elections and Shivpal had contested and won on an SP ticket. Shivpal apparently is miffed with Akhilesh Yadav for not inviting him to party meetings and not seeking his advice.
