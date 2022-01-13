Free trade deals are on track, says Piyush Goyal

An FTA with the UAE was nearing conclusion, while negotiations were at an advanced stage with Australia and talks with Israel were ongoing, the government said, quoting Goyal, who was speaking at a meeting with heads of top business and industry associations. A comprehensive fast track dialogue has been initiated with Korea to address concerns arising out of the previous agreement on market access, the minister said. Testing facilities and labs need to be upgraded and businesses need to extend their support in this regard, Goyal said. He also asked industry to lend guidance for a transformational export growth beyond $400 billion. Goyal urged leaders to be proactive in giving inputs, especially in areas such as FTA negotiations. Industry should become more demanding, he said.