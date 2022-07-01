Free train travels of MPs cost govt more than 60 crore in past five years

In the response to a Right to Information (RTI) query filed by Madhya Pradesh-based Chandra Shekhar Gaur, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said it has received a bill of ₹35.21 crore from the Railways for the travel of sitting MPs and ₹26.82 crore for former MPs during 2017-2018 to 2021-22. Additionally, the MPs and ex-MPs also used the Railway passes even during the pandemic-hit year of 2020-21 when their bill was ₹1.29 crore and ₹1.18 crore, respectively.