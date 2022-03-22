Free Wi-fi now available at 6,100 railway stations across India: RailTel

RailWire Wi-Fi at Railway stations is available to any user who has a smartphone with working mobile connection for KYC considerations. The facility is very user friendly. To switch on the connection, passengers need to scan Wi-Fi options and choose RailWire. Once the browser takes the user to the RailWire portal, it will ask for a mobile number to which a One Time Password (OTP) will be sent. Once connected, the Wi-Fi connection will last for 30 minutes. This helps the rail passengers to stay connected and updated with information.