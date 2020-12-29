Free WiFi hotspots to be set up at Singhu for protesting farmers: Raghav Chadha

Free WiFi hotspots to be set up at Singhu for protesting farmers: Raghav Chadha1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 03:53 PM IST
- Chadha said the decision has been taken by 'farmers' sevadar Arvind Kejriwal'
- Farmers from various parts of the country have been camping at different border points of Delhi for over a month now
Free WiFi hotspots will be set up at Singhu border for the protesting farmers, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said on Tuesday.
Addressing a press conference, he said the decision has been taken by "farmers' 'sevadar Arvind Kejriwal".
All Covid positive international passengers to undergo genome sequencing: Govt1 min read . 04:06 PM IST
Thailand imposes new restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak3 min read . 03:49 PM IST
Air India pilots ask management for details of new Covid strain found in UK2 min read . 03:47 PM IST
New COVID-19 strain in India: Delhi fully prepared, assures CM Kejriwal1 min read . 03:31 PM IST
"We want the farmers to stay in touch with their family. We have identified a few spots to install the WiFi hotspots. This is an initiative of Arvind Kejriwal and the party," Chadha said.
He said more such hotspots will be installed if there is more demand.
Also Read | How Indians lived online during 2020
Farmers from various parts of the country have been camping at different border points of Delhi for over a month now to demand repeal of the three agri laws, which were voted through in Parliament in September amid strong protests by opposition parties.
Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party have come out strongly in support of protesting farmers. Earlier this month, he had visited Singhu border, one of the protest sites, and reviewed arrangements made for farmers by the AAP-led city government.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.