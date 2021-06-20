Free Wifi now at all 15 railway stations in Kashmir Valley. Check details

Passengers at all 15 stations in the Kashmir Valley will be able to access Wifi network of the Indian Railways . Noting it as a crucial step for Digital India mission, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said it will go a long way in connecting the unconnected.

Wifi at railway stations will be available to any user who has a smartphone with working mobile connection for KYC considerations.

In a statement released on Sunday, the ministry said, all the 15 stations in the Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar, have been integrated with the Wifi network of the Indian Railways.

It added, RailWire Wifi is now available at Baramula, Hamre, Pattan, Mazhom, Budgam, Srinagar, Pampore, Kakapora, Avantipura, Panzgam, Bijbehara, Anantnag, Sadura, Qazigund and Banihal stations of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The vision was to convert the platforms into platforms for digital inclusion. Today, the Wifi network is spread over 6,000 stations across the country and this is one of the largest integrated Wifi networks in the world," it said.

Initially in the Union Territory, the service was available at the Jammu, Kathua, Budhi, Chhan Arorian, Hira Nagar, Ghagwal, Samba, Vijaypur, Bari Brahman, Jammu Tawi, Bajalta, Sangar, Manwal, Ram Nagar stations, according to the statement. RailTel was entrusted by the Ministry of Railways to provide public Wifi at all the stations, the statement said.

Wifi plays a significant role in connecting people: Goyal

On the occasion of world Wifi day, the minister announced Srinagar and 14 stations of the Kashmir Valley was connected to railway's Wifi network.

Goyal said, "Today, on World Wifi Day, I am delighted to announce that Srinagar and 14 stations of the Kashmir Valley have become a part of one the largest integrated public Wifi networks in the world, connecting 6,000 plus stations across the country."

With this, all the stations of Valley now have public Wifi, he said.

"It is a crucial step for Digital India mission and will go a long way in connecting the unconnected. I convey my appreciation to the team Indian Railways and RailTel, which has worked tirelessly to achieve this remarkable feat," the minister said.

Asserting that Wifi plays a significant role in connecting people, he said, it is bridging the digital divide between rural and urban India at a rapid pace.

"The Indian Railways, in association with its RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, is playing a key role in bringing high speed Wifi to every corner of the country," Goyal said.

The Indian Railways is working towards transforming stations into digital hubs by providing public Wifi at stations across the country and 6,021 stations are live with RailTel's RailWire Wifi.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.