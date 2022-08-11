A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court against freebies by state governments. As per the petition, the Indian states have outstanding liabilities of ₹59,89,360 crore as of March 31, 2021, and new sources of risk have emerged in the form of rising expenditure on non-merit freebies .

Among the Indian states, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra top the chart with liabilities of ₹6,62,891 crore and ₹5,36,891 crore respectively.

The PIL mentioned that Punjab has the highest debt to Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) ratio at 53:3, with a liability of ₹2,49,187 crore.

While Rajasthan comes second to Punjab in the debt to GSDP ratio of 39:5 in the current fiscal. The state's total liability stands at ₹3,91,482 crore.

The Supreme Court was hearing the PIL Ashwini Upadhyay before a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana. The petitioner has opposed the practice of political parties promising freebies during elections. Upadhyay has sought the Election Commission to invoke its powers to freeze their election symbols and cancel their registration.

The top court has now sought the views of stakeholders like the Centre, Niti Aayog, and Finance Commission and asked them to brainstorm on the issue of freebies.

The bench is also considering the distribution of freebies by the political parties from public funds and its adverse impact on the fiscal health of the country.

A written submission containing suggestions has been furnished by Upadhyay through senior advocate Vijay Hansaria and lawyer Ashwani Kumar Dubey.

The written note quoted the 'Handbook of Statistics of Indian States for 2020-2021' published by the Reserve Bank of India, and the June 2022 bulletin of the federal bank in which an article under the heading ‘State Finances: A risk analysis in the backdrop of the Sri Lankan crisis and the heavy indebtedness of the States’ was published to buttress its claim against freebies.

It said these “new sources of risk have emerged in the form of rising expenditure on non-merit freebies, expanding contingent liabilities and the ballooning overdue of DISCOMS".

The submissions gave the details of the total liabilities of states and their debt to GSDP ratio.

The mandate of the Election Commission has not been obeyed, the written submission said, adding “No action has been taken by the Election Commission in this regard against any political party for violation of the Model Code of Conduct mentioned above."

Meanwhile, Prime minister Narendra Modi has again hit out at opposition parties for offering freebies to voters, saying this would restrict India from becoming self-reliant and increase the burden on taxpayers.

Speaking at the launch of Indian Oil’s second-generation ethanol plant at Panipat refinery on Wednesday, Modi said that such announcements are driven by vested interests and prevent investments in new technologies.

Besides, speaking at the inauguration of the Bundelkhand Expressway, last month PM Modi said that efforts are being made to bring in the culture of garnering votes by distributing freebies, which would be dangerous for the development of the country.

(With PTI inputs)