Freebies: Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra are among top-2 states with highest liabilities2 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 09:46 PM IST
- A PIL said that Indian states have outstanding liabilities of ₹59,89,360 crore as of March 31, 2021
A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court against freebies by state governments. As per the petition, the Indian states have outstanding liabilities of ₹59,89,360 crore as of March 31, 2021, and new sources of risk have emerged in the form of rising expenditure on non-merit freebies.