Business News/ News / India/  ‘Freedom of choice’: India responds after US official criticises PM Modi's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Russia

‘Freedom of choice’: India responds after US official criticises PM Modi's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Russia

Livemint

  • The Ministry of External Affairs said that New Delhi has longstanding relationship with Moscow and every country has freedom of choice in a multipolar world.

"We must understand that India has a longstanding relationship with Russia that is based on mutuality of interests. In a multipolar world, all country has freedom of choice. It is essential for everybody to be mindful of and appreciate such realities," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly press briefing on Thursday.

