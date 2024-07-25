"We must understand that India has a longstanding relationship with Russia that is based on mutuality of interests. In a multipolar world, all country has freedom of choice. It is essential for everybody to be mindful of and appreciate such realities," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly press briefing on Thursday.
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!
Catch all the Budget News
, Business News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.