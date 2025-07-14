‘Freedom of speech and expression is being abused’: SC raps cartoonist for ‘objectionable’ posts on PM Modi, RSS workers

The Supreme Court on Monday said the right of freedom of speech and expression was being “abused” while hearing the plea of a cartoonist accused of sharing alleged objectionable cartoons of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS workers on social media.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Aravind Kumar asked the counsel of cartoonist Hemant Malviya, “Why do you do all this?” Malviya has sought anticipatory bail in the matter.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, representing Malviya, said the matter was over a cartoon made in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Freedom of speech being abused’ “It may be unpalatable. Let me say it is in poor taste. Let me go to that extent. But is it an offence? My lords have said it can be offensive, but it is not an offence. I am simply on law. I am not trying to justify anything,” she said. Grover agreed to delete the post made by Malviya.

“Whatever we may do with this case, this is definitely the case that the freedom of speech and expression is being abused,” Justice Dhulia observed.

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for Madhya Pradesh, said such "things" were repeatedly done. “It is not the question of maturity alone. It is something more,” Nataraj said, while responding to Grover, who had said there should be some maturity.

Referring to the time of the cartoon's inception, Grover said there had been no law and order problem since then. She said the issue was of personal liberty and whether this would require arrest and remand.

The bench posted the matter on 15 July.

Grover requested the bench grant interim protection to the petitioner until then. “We will see this tomorrow,” the bench said.

Cartoonist is challenging the Madhya Pradesh HC order Malviya is challenging a Madhya Pradesh High Court order passed on 3 July refusing to grant him anticipatory bail. The cartoonist was booked by the Lasudiya police station in Indore in May on a complaint filed by a lawyer and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker, Vinay Joshi.

Joshi had alleged that Malviya hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and disturbed communal harmony by uploading objectionable material on social media.

The FIR mentioned various "objectionable" posts, including allegedly inappropriate comments on Lord Shiva as well as cartoons, videos, photographs and comments regarding PM Modi, RSS workers and others.

Malviya's lawyer before the high court contended that he only posted a cartoon and could not be held responsible for the comments posted on it by other Facebook users.

The FIR accused him of posting indecent and objectionable material with the intention of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus and tarnishing the RSS's image.

The police invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 196 (acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony between different communities), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) as well as section 67-A (publishing or transmitting in electronic form any sexually explicit material) of the Information Technology Act against the accused.