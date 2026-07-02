‘Freedom of speech doesn’t extend to abuse or harassment': Pawan Kalyan on SM posts targeting family

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday said that while freedom of speech is a fundamental constitutional right, it does not extend to abuse, threats, defamation or harassment. The JanaSena party leader's remarks came amid police action against individuals accused of posting abusive content targeting his daughters on social media.

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“Freedom of speech and expression is a fundamental right under the Constitution, and the government respects it. However, this freedom is not absolute. Social media misuse is increasing through fake accounts, personal abuse, character assassination, and organized online harassment, including targeting women and religious sentiments,” Kalyan said speaking during the launch of Viksit Bharat-Jee Ram Ji (VB-G RAM G) scheme, in Tirupati on Thursday.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present on the occasion in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh.

Police have registered cases against several individuals from Pithapuram and Eluru for allegedly posting objectionable and offensive content against the Deputy Chief Minister's daughters on social media platforms.

Action was initiated following complaints over the alleged abusive posts, and authorities are investigating the social media accounts linked to the content. Further legal action is expected based on the findings of the probe.

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Kalyan said that the freedom of speech has its own limitations, and it comes with its own legal implications when it violates the rights of others. "Article 19, clause 2 of the constitution places reasonable restrictions in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, national security, public order, decency, morality, defamation and preventing incitement to offenses." he said.

Social media activist Prashna Ravan, who was arrested in connection with alleged derogatory remarks against Pawan Kalyan on social media, was granted bail by a local court in Pithapuram. However, he was taken back into police custody in connection with another case registered earlier at Sarpavaram police station in Kakinada district, according to the Pithapuram Town Circle Inspector.

In a video shared by the Jana Sena Party on X, Pawan Kalyan stressed that freedom of speech must be exercised within constitutional and legal limits.

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“Freedom of speech does not extend to abuse, threats, defamation or harassment.”

“Today I want to speak about an issue that concerns every citizen. Social media has become a part of our everyday lives. It's a powerful platform to express our views, raise public issues, connect with the public and people and hold governments accountable,” Kalyan said in his opening remarks.

Kalyan urged people not to amplify abusive or unlawful content by sharing or promoting it. Instead, he encouraged citizens to preserve evidence and report violations to the authorities. While affirming his government's commitment to safeguarding the constitutional right to free expression, he said the government is also prepared to examine stronger legal safeguards if necessary to curb the misuse of social media. His message was clear: democracy thrives on constructive criticism and informed debate, but freedom must always be exercised with responsibility, dignity, and respect for the law.

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