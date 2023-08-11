'Freedom to practice own faith….', Infosys founder Narayana Murthy speaks about how true democracy works1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST
NR Narayana Murthy discusses democracy at Techno India University convocation; emphasises pluralism and commonalities.
Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy has spoken about how democracy can work in a better way during the convocation of Techno India University in Kolkata. The business magnate said that democracy works best in an environment of pluralism, where every citizen has the freedom to practice one's own beliefs and faith without imposing it on others.