Freight conversion facility in India to add Boeing's $1 billion supply chain2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Boeing would set up the conversion facility in Hyderabad with Indian maintenance, repair, and overhaul provider GMR Aero Technic.
Boeing Co will set up a facility in India to convert 737 passenger planes into dedicated freighters to tap into regional and global demand for the service, the company said on Friday. The deal adds to Boeing's $1 billion supply chain sourcing from India.
