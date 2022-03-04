Freight costs jump as shipping rates, insurance premium soar

The war in Ukraine has already cast a shadow on India’s coking coal imports from Russia, as reported by Mint earlier. While India’s exports to Russia are pegged at $2.6 billion, the imports are valued at $5.5 billion. However, the uncertainty is impacting rates across destinations. Ajay Sahai, CEO of India’s apex exporters body, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), said there were expectations that freight rates that have been elevated of late would reduce by the second quarter of 2022. However, with the conflict and rising geopolitical tensions, rates are unlikely to calm down soon.