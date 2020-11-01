New Delhi: Freight figures continued to maintain the high momentum in terms of earnings and loading in the month of October 2020 for Indian Railways , said government on Sunday.

"On mission mode, Indian Railways' freight loading for the month of October 2020 crossed last year’s loading and earnings for the same period," said Ministry of Railways in a statement.

In the month of October 2020, Indian Railways' loading was 108.16 million tonnes, which is 15% higher compare to last year’s loading for the same period (93.75 million tonnes). In this period Indian Railways earned ₹10,405.12 crore from freight loading, which is also ₹868.90 crore (9%) higher compared to last year’s earnings for the same period ( ₹9,536.22 crore).

In the month of October 2020 Indian Railways loading was 108.16 million tonnes which includes 46.97 million tonnes of coal, 14.68 million tonnes of iron ore, 5.03 million tonnes of foodgrains, 5.93 million tonnes of fertilizers and 6.62 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker).

"It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive. It may be noted that improvements in freight movements will be institutionalized and incorporated in the upcoming zero based time table. Also, to attract new business and incentivise other existing clients, Ministry of Railways has held meetings with top leadership of iron & steel, cement, power, coal, automobiles and logistics service providers. Also, Business Development units at Zonal & Divisional levels and near doubling of freight speed is contributing to sustainable growth momentum inspite of blocked freight services in Punjab," said the ministry.

Covid-19 has been used by Indian Railways an opportunity to improve all round efficiencies and performances, the ministry said.

