"It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive. It may be noted that improvements in freight movements will be institutionalized and incorporated in the upcoming zero based time table. Also, to attract new business and incentivise other existing clients, Ministry of Railways has held meetings with top leadership of iron & steel, cement, power, coal, automobiles and logistics service providers. Also, Business Development units at Zonal & Divisional levels and near doubling of freight speed is contributing to sustainable growth momentum inspite of blocked freight services in Punjab," said the ministry.