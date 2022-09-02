Freight rates, fleet utilisation steady in August : CRISFrex

India’s freight activity remained stable in August, in line with the trend seen in the second quarter of 2022, after a spike in the first three months of the year.According to CRISFrex, overall freight rates remained stable on-month in August. While freight availability improved marginally for the ‘market load’ category, cement saw a slight decline.Categories such as auto carriers, fast- moving consumer goods/durables (FMCG/FMCD), parcel/ loose goods, textiles, petroleum tankers, steel, mining products (largely coal) and container applications saw similar freight availability levels as in July, as per the CRISIL pan-India freight index.Stable freight availability and rates translated to steady free cash flow for transporters on-month. The industry’s FCF remained at 20% in August, CRISIL said.In August, the increase in utilisation was least in ‘market load’ while the decline was mildest in ‘cement’ applications. Utilisation remained unchanged for all other commodities, according to CRISFrex.Freight rates rose marginally for commodities such as agri- products, auto-carriers, market load, steel, textiles, parcel/ loose goods and discretionary goods such as FMCG/FMCD. They dropped slightly for mining (largely coal), cement, and petroleum tankers.As a result, CRISFrex remained similar in August, compared with July.CRISIL incorporates the views of 100-150 transporters to understand freight dynamics and operational aspects such as number of trips undertaken and key cost heads (fuel, driver, toll, tyre, and maintenance).The exercise is conducted on a closed sample of 159 route-commodity combinations, spanning 32 routes, 11 commodity types, and five truck platforms with differing load bodies, depending on the commodity carried.The analysis provides an aggregated view of the data collected to arrive at a holistic picture of the overall trucking scenario in India.

