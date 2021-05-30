Freight train runs faster than Rajdhani. Check its record speed

Freight Trains Beat Rajdhani: Goods trains on the dedicated freight corridor are running at speed faster than Rajdhani trains, considered among the fastest in India. Some goods trains have touched the speed of nearly 100 kmph, more than the speed at which they normally operate. The record was made on Saturday when one goods train ran at a record 99.38 kmph, as per news agency PTI.

Also Read | Indian Railways: First goods train run with an all-female staff crew

On May 29, three trains ran at an average speed of more than 99 kmph, the fastest being on the 331-km New Khurja-New Bhaupur section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC), according to PTI. The EDFC was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year on 29 December.

Also Read | 'Made in Mumbai' loco to operate on the Kalka-Shimla route

Sharing the details, an official told the news agency that the highest average speed achieved was 99.38 kmph. Till date, he said, 137 trains have attained an average speed of more than 90 kmph on this section.

Goods trains are also running at the same speed on other sections as well. For instance, on the 306 km Rewari-Madar section on Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), trains are achieving a speed of 90 kmph routinely.

The WDFC was opened on January 7. Till date in these two section, a total of 4,000 trains have been run with more than 3,000 trains being run on the EDFC.

The official told the news agency that three trains crossed the 99 kmph milestone while one achieved the speed of 99.38 kmph in the EDFC.

In WDFC, the average speed is 89.50 kmph. "These speeds are comparable to any of the fastest mail express trains," the official said.

In fact, of the 3,077 trains that ran on EDFC, he said, the maximum speed so far was 97.85 kmph before the milestone was reached on Saturday. In WDFC, the maximum speed of the 837 trains was 89.50 kmph.

This speed achieved by goods trains is faster than the Rajdhani trains which run at an average speed of around 80 kmph on rail network.

Commenting on the millstone achieved by goods trains, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that rapid train movement will reduce cost and result in more affordable prices. "Freight Trains Beat Rajdhani: Trains on the dedicated freight corridor are running at speeds faster than Rajdhani trains, with trains clocking an average speed of nearly 100 kmph. Rapid train movement will reduce cost & result in more affordable prices," he said.

On Saturday, an empty train achieved the speed of 99.38 kmph and completed the journey of over 300 km in just three hours and twenty minutes, the agency reported.

Explaining the reason behind high speed, the officials told the news agency that it was due the lack of restrictions on the dedicated corridors which are otherwise prevalent on the network of Indian Railways. The railway network is so congested that the time loss is of up to 10 minutes per 100 km.

Also, another aspect is that the curves in dedicated lines are not more than 2.5 degree which helps in achieving the speed of 100 kmph.

But over the last year, mainly due to the restrictions on passenger trains because of the pandemic, freight trains on the rail network have gained momentum with around a 60 per cent jump in average speeds. But that speed is nowhere near the one achieved on the dedicated corridors.

In normal times, freight trains on the rail network run at an average speed of 24 kmph. However, this speed was doubled during Covid-induced lockdown.

The report said that around six zonal railways have registered average speed of freight trains even above 50 km per hour.

A total of approximately 2,800 route km of the whole WDFC and EDFC (excluding the Sonnagar-Dankuni PPP section) will be commissioned by June 2022, according to PTI.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.