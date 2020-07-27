French Air Force aircraft to bring ventilators, test kits to India tomorrow

The medical assistance package includes 50 Osiris-3 ventilators, which are portable and easy to use, and 70 Yuwell 830 ventilators with “bilevel positive airway pressure" (BiPAP mode), which are non-invasive hospital ventilators for patients suffering from mild symptoms of covid-19, a statement from the French embassy said. The Osiris ventilators are useful for emergency transport, intra-hospital transfer and recovery, and have different modes, including non-invasive ventilation. The Yuwell 830 ventilators can be used to supply oxygen to lungs without intubation. France will also donate 50,000 high-quality serological IgG/IgM test kits and 50,000 nose and throat swabs and modes of medical transport, the statement from the French embassy said.