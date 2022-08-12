French Air Force contingent with three Rafale jets makes stopover in India2 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 09:43 AM IST
India and France signed a reciprocal logistical support agreement in 2018 to boost military cooperation
A French Air and Space Force contingent, including three Rafale jets, made a strategically crucial stopover at the IAF's Sulur base in Tamil Nadu as part of a mega military operation it carried out in the Pacific Ocean.