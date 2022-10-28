French and India Air Forces hold joint exercise in Jodhpur

French and India Air Forces hold joint exercise in Jodhpur1 min read . 06:53 PM IST
- IAF and French Air and Space Force (FASF) are participating in a bilateral exercise from 26 October to 12 November 2022 at Air Force Station Jodhpur
NEW DELHI :Indian Air Force (IAF) and French Air and Space Force (FASF) are participating in a bilateral exercise from 26 October to 12 November 2022 at Air Force Station Jodhpur, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
NEW DELHI :Indian Air Force (IAF) and French Air and Space Force (FASF) are participating in a bilateral exercise from 26 October to 12 November 2022 at Air Force Station Jodhpur, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
This is the seventh edition of the Garuda air exercises jointly carried out by India and France as part of the growing strategic cooperation between the two countries, it said.
This is the seventh edition of the Garuda air exercises jointly carried out by India and France as part of the growing strategic cooperation between the two countries, it said.
The exercise will boost military-to-military ties between the two countries.
The exercise will boost military-to-military ties between the two countries.
In this exercise, FASF will participate with four Rafale fighter aircraft, one A-330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft and a contingent of 220 personnel.
In this exercise, FASF will participate with four Rafale fighter aircraft, one A-330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft and a contingent of 220 personnel.
The IAF is participating with Su-30 MKI, Rafale, LCA Tejas and Jaguar fighter aircraft, as well as the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Mi-17 helicopters, the ministry said.
The IAF is participating with Su-30 MKI, Rafale, LCA Tejas and Jaguar fighter aircraft, as well as the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Mi-17 helicopters, the ministry said.
“The IAF contingent will also include Combat Enabling Assets like Flight Refuelling Aircraft, AWACS and AEW&C", it added
“The IAF contingent will also include Combat Enabling Assets like Flight Refuelling Aircraft, AWACS and AEW&C", it added
This joint exercise will enhance understanding of interoperability during mutual operations between the two Air Forces and provide an opportunity to learn from each other’s best practices.
This joint exercise will enhance understanding of interoperability during mutual operations between the two Air Forces and provide an opportunity to learn from each other’s best practices.
This is the seventh edition of the bilateral exercise. The first, third and fifth editions were conducted in India in 2003, 2006 and 2014 at Air Force Stations Gwalior, Kalaikunda and Jodhpur, respectively.
This is the seventh edition of the bilateral exercise. The first, third and fifth editions were conducted in India in 2003, 2006 and 2014 at Air Force Stations Gwalior, Kalaikunda and Jodhpur, respectively.
The second, fourth and sixth editions were conducted in France in 2005, 2010 and 2019.
The second, fourth and sixth editions were conducted in France in 2005, 2010 and 2019.
Participation of IAF in the exercise will promote professional interaction, exchange experiences and operational knowledge besides strengthening bilateral relations with the French Air Force. It will also provide a good opportunity to the air warriors to operate in an international environment.
Participation of IAF in the exercise will promote professional interaction, exchange experiences and operational knowledge besides strengthening bilateral relations with the French Air Force. It will also provide a good opportunity to the air warriors to operate in an international environment.