French defence minister condoles Indian soldiers' death in China face-off

NEW DELHI: French defence minister Florence Parly has condoled the death of 20 Indian army personnel, including a colonel rank office, in this month’s deadly border clash with China.

A person familiar with the matter said Parly, in a letter to defence minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday described the deaths as a “hard blow against the soldiers, their families, and the nation".

“In these difficult circumstances, I wish to express my steadfast and friendly support, along with that of the French armed forces. I request you to kindly convey my heartfelt condolences to the entire Indian armed forces as well as to the grieving families," she said in the missive.

Nineteen soldiers and the colonel ranked officer were killed on 15 June, interrupting a process of de-escalation of tensions that had been simmering since early May. Since then, though there have been talks at the military and diplomatic levels, China has moved to consolidate its position in friction areas including the banks of the Pangong Tso lake and the Galwan valley where the deadly clash of 15 June took place. The two countries have mobilized troops across their borders backed by artillery, heavy vehicles, air support and missiles.

Recalling that India is France's strategic partner in the region, she reiterated her country's deep solidarity, the person cited above said. The French minister also expressed her readiness to meet Rajnath Singh in India to follow up on their ongoing discussions, the person added.

Parly’s letter came on a day France also committed to expedite deliveries of 36 Rafale aircraft that India had ordered from Dassault Aviation. India is to get six of the fighter jets – that a former Indian air force chief Birender Singh Dhanoa described as a “gamechanger" for the Indian Air Force as well as India’s security calculations as a whole -- on 27 July.

Separately on Monday, India and France held foreign secretary level consultations via video conference. Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Secretary General of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, François Delattre, “reviewed the progress of the multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries, exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, and on the COVID-19 pandemic", a statement from the Indian foreign ministry said.

“India welcomed France’s joining of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and France welcomed India’s participation in the UN Security Council in 2021-22," the Indian statement added.

