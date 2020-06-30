French defence minister condoles Indian soldiers' death in China face-off

Nineteen soldiers and the colonel ranked officer were killed on 15 June, interrupting a process of de-escalation of tensions that had been simmering since early May. Since then, though there have been talks at the military and diplomatic levels, China has moved to consolidate its position in friction areas including the banks of the Pangong Tso lake and the Galwan valley where the deadly clash of 15 June took place. The two countries have mobilized troops across their borders backed by artillery, heavy vehicles, air support and missiles.