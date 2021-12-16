French Defence Minister Florence Parly is to visit India on Friday for talks on issues ranging from operational defence cooperation including maritime security in the Indo-Pacific; industrial and technological partnership in line with the “Make in India" programme and counter-terrorism cooperation.

During her day long visit, Parly, officially called the Minister for the Armed Forces of France, will hold the Annual Defence Dialogue with her counterpart, Rajnath Singh, and call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a statement from the French embassy said.

This will be Parly’s first visit to a key buyer of French armaments after the US and UK sealed a deal with Australia for the manufacture of nuclear powered submarines. The deal was announced in September and had angered France as Australia had cancelled a deal with Paris for 12 conventional submarines signed in 2016 before announcing the pact with the US and UK.

According to news reports earlier this week, Parly could offer nuclear-powered attack submarine technology to India, scaling up defence cooperation with India during talks with Singh. This could not be immediately verified.

India is building six Scorpene submarines under technology transfer from the Naval Group of France. Four have been inducted so far.

In July, the Ministry of Defence issued the Request For proposal (RFP) for the manufacture of six air-independent propulsion (AIP) fitted submarines. The RFP was issued to the Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Larsen & Tubro (L&T). This is the first project under the strategic partnership model and aims to have local companies deliver high-end military platforms in India in partnership with foreign equipment manufacturers. France’s Naval Group is one of the contenders for the partnership alongwith TKMS-Germany, JSC ROE-Russia, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, and Navantia-Spain.

In recent years, India has also bought 36 French built Rafale aircraft to boost its ageing fighter aircraft fleet.

According to the French embassy statement, Parly will hold “in depth" talks with Singh that will “cover all aspects of the wide-ranging Indo-French defence cooperation, including operational defence cooperation, particularly maritime security in the Indo-Pacific; industrial and technological partnership in line with Make in India; and counter-terrorism cooperation."

She will also meet Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister, in particular for discussions on regional security issues, the statement said.

“This visit highlights France's engagement in the Indo-Pacific and the centrality of India in the French strategy. It comes in the wake of several major bilateral air, navy, and army exercises this year: Desert Knight 21 in January, Varuna in April, Shakti in November," the French statement said.

“Minister Parly will stress France and India’s joint commitment to answering the challenges of the Indo-Pacific by bringing together friendly powers to defend the rule of law, offering a positive agenda to the countries of the region, and rejecting all forms of hegemony," it said.

“In this respect, the Minister will detail the recently unveiled EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific that brings a multiplier effect to this comprehensive approach for the region. Upon taking the presidency of the Council of the European Union on 1st January 2022, France will make the Indo-Pacific and India a key priority," it said.

Parly’s previous visit to India was on 10th September, 2020 for the induction ceremony of the first five Rafale aircraft by the Indian Air Force.

Since then, a total of 33 Rafale jets have been delivered to India, all on schedule despite the disruptions of the pandemic.

“The Minister will reiterate France's commitment to strengthening India's defence industrial base and its willingness to offer the best of its technology with a high ‘Make In India’ component," the statement added.

