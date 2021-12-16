French defence minister to visit India

In July, the Ministry of Defence issued the Request For proposal (RFP) for the manufacture of six air-independent propulsion (AIP) fitted submarines. The RFP was issued to the Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Larsen & Tubro (L&T). This is the first project under the strategic partnership model and aims to have local companies deliver high-end military platforms in India in partnership with foreign equipment manufacturers. France’s Naval Group is one of the contenders for the partnership alongwith TKMS-Germany, JSC ROE-Russia, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, and Navantia-Spain.

