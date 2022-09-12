Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
French foreign minister Catherine Colonna to visit India during 13-15 Sept

French foreign affairs minister Catherine Colonna (AFP)
1 min read . 02:11 PM ISTSwati Luthra

The minister will hold talks with external affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna will visit India during 13-15 September to further the bilateral ties between the two countries, external affairs ministry said in a statement.

“The minister will hold talks with the External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar, on Wednesday on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest," read the ministry press release.

On Thursday, she will travel to Mumbai for engagements with industry leaders and site visits.

India and France have a long-standing strategic partnership, strengthened by regular high-level consultations and growing convergences in various areas.

The French foreign minister’s visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education and health sectors, added the ministry release.

