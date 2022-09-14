French foreign minister Colonna meets Modi

Besides discussion on bilateral and other issues of mutual interest, the foreign minister conveyed French President Emmanuel Macron’s message of friendship and cooperation to Narendra Modi
NEW DELHI :Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France to India, who is in India on her three-day visit from 13-15 September 2022, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
According to a release by the PMO, besides discussion on bilateral and other issues of mutual interest, the foreign minister conveyed French President Emmanuel Macron’s message of friendship and cooperation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Modi fondly recalled his recent meetings with President Macron in Paris and Schloss Elmau, Germany, and conveyed his desire to welcome the President in India at an early opportunity.
