NEW DELHI : Fake invoices dated 2004-2013 had enabled French aircraft maker Dassault Aviation to pay at least €7.5 million in kickbacks to a middleman for securing a multi-billion dollar deal with India for the sale of Rafale fighter jets, a report published on Sunday in French online journal Mediapart claimed. The alleged transaction referred to the original deal signed by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) with Dassault.

The publication also claimed that despite being made aware of the existence of the documents in 2018, when the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was in power, Indian investigative agencies decided not to pursue the case.

“It involves offshore companies, dubious contracts and ‘false’ invoices. Mediapart can reveal that detectives from India’s federal police force, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and colleagues from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which fights money laundering, have had proof since October 2018 that Dassault paid at least €7.5 million in secret commissions to middleman Sushen Gupta," it said.

Despite repeated calls from Hindustan Times, CBI and ED officials did not respond.

Five months ago, Mediapart reported that a French judge was appointed to head a probe into suspected “corruption and favouritism" related to the deal. In April, it also claimed that it was in possession of documents that showed Dassault and its industrial partner Thales, a defence electronics firm, paid “middleman" Gupta several million euros in “secret commissions".

Reacting to Mediapart’s report, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Amit Malviya tweeted: “Dassault paid €14.6 million to intermediary Sushen Gupta over the period 2004-2013 to sell Rafale. So UPA was collecting kickbacks but couldn’t close the deal? NDA later scrapped it and got into a contract with the French Govt, which upset Rahul Gandhi no end.’’

According to the April report, the bulk of the payments were made during the UPA regime. “According to an accounts spreadsheet belonging to Sushen Gupta, an entity called simply ‘D’, which is a code he regularly used to designate Dassault, paid €14.6 million to Interdev in Singapore over the period 2004-2013," the report said.

