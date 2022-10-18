French minister calls on Jitendra Singh, discusses nuclear collaboration

NEW DELHI :Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, France’s Minister of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships and Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday discuss Indo-French collaboration in Nuclear Energy. She was accompanied by a high-level French delegation.
The two sides discussed ways to speed up the setting up of the nuclear power reactors at Jaitapur site in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra by joint collaboration, the Department of Atomic Energy said in a press release.
According to the release, both the sides reaffirmed the commitment to the success of the strategic Jaitapur EPR project for access to reliable, affordable and low-carbon energy and agreed to sort out the pending issues at the earliest.
NPCIL will be responsible for the construction and commissioning of the units, as well as obtaining all necessary permits and consents in India as the owner and future operator of the plant. This includes certification of the EPR technology by the Indian regulator.
Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that nuclear power is clean and environment friendly, apart from having a huge potential to ensure the country’s long term energy security on a sustainable basis. The nuclear power plants have so far generated about 755 billion Units of electricity saving about 650 million tons of CO2 emission.
Dr Jitendra Singh said that the net zero targets are expected to be met through a combination of various clean energy sources including nuclear power. In this context, the present nuclear power capacity of 6780 MW is planned to be increased to 22480 MW by 2031 on progressive completion of projects under construction and accorded sanction.
