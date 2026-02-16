French President Emmanuel Macron begins India visit in Mumbai tonight: Key agenda, full itinerary here

French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Mumbai today, 16 February, for a three-day official visit to India. Macron will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai on Tuesday, then travel to New Delhi to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

In Mumbai, the two leaders will exchange MOUs followed by a press statement, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The India-France Innovation Forum will be held at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, followed by the India-France Year of Innovation and Cultural Commemoration at the Gateway of India.

Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Madame Brigitte Macron will visit Mumbai and Delhi during their visit to India from February 16-19, the ministry said.

“During the visit, both leaders will hold discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas as enshrined in the Horizon 2047 Roadmap. In addition, the leaders will discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," the MEA said in a statement.

The two leaders, the ministry said, will also be in Mumbai to jointly inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation, which will be celebrated throughout 2026 in both countries. "On 19 February, President Macron will participate in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi,” the Ministry said.

Why does this visit matter? Macron is among heads of state, policymakers and AI leaders across the world who will be at the AI Impact summit, which starts on Monday in Delhi. The French leader’s visit comes at a time when India is making efforts to diversify and deepen strategic ties beyond long-time suppliers of military equipment.

Last week, India approved $40 billion in arms purchases, including 114 French fighter jets and missiles, Bloomberg News reported.

This visit follows Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France in February 2025 and reflects the mutual trust and depth of the India–France Strategic Partnership, as well as the shared commitment of the two countries to further deepen it.

The Year of Innovation 2026 initiative will be celebrated throughout the year in both countries and aims to deepen collaboration in innovation, technology, research, and people-to-people exchanges.

This will mark French President Macron's fourth visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signalling sustained momentum in the India-France strategic partnership, with a particular focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) cooperation and emerging technologies.

Here is the complete itinerary of the French President Emmanuel Macron in India:

Monday, 16 Feb 2026

11:50 PM: Arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Tuesday, 17 Feb 2026

3:15 PM: Meeting with Prime Minister Modi at Lok Bhawan, Mumbai

4:30 PM: Exchange of MOUs followed by Press Statement at Darbar Hall, Raj Bhawan, Mumbai

5:20 PM: India-France Innovation Forum at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace

7:15 PM: India-France Year of Innovation and Cultural Commemoration at Gateway of India at Gateway of India

Wednesday, 18 Feb 2026

2 PM: Arrival in New Delhi

Heads to Bharat Mandapam for India AI Summit 2026

Thursday, 19 Feb 2026

09:40 AM: Opening Ceremony, Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam

10:40 AM: Visit to country pavilions, Hall 14, Bharat Mandapam

12 noon: Leaders Plenary and Working Lunch at Summit Room, Bharat Mandapam

3: 45 PM: Emplane for Paris

(Source: MEA)