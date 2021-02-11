French security researcher accuses Koo of leaking user data

French security researcher, Robert Baptiste — better known as Elliot Alderson on Twitter — has accused homegrown Twitter alternative Koo of leaking user data.

“You asked so I did it. I spent 30 min on this new Koo app. The app is leaking the personal data of his users: email, dob, name, marital status, gender…" Baptiste said on Twitter today. Baptiste has come under the spotlight earlier for finding flaws in India’s Aadhaar system and has found loopholes in other apps and services too.

Also Read | Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy

Further, Baptiste posted a second screenshot suggesting that the homegrown app has Chinese connections. The screenshot shows who.is data for a server, which is based in the United States but registered by someone called Tao Zhou, who is based in Jiangxi, China. Koo co-founder, Aprameya Radhakrishna, had earlier said that Chinese Shunwei Capital was an investor in the social platform but the company was in the process of exiting. Who.is data is an Internet record for the owner of a domain and methods to contact them.

Baptiste’s tweet, which has been retweeted over 2,500 times already, could spell trouble for the social platform that has been riding the nationalism wave in the country. Koo’s founders have acknowledged the fact that being a “local" platform has helped them gain traction. Additionally, the app gained popularity yesterday when the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) responded to a public statement by Twitter via a post on Koo.

Koo counts Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Ravi Shankar Prasad among its user base. Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has also joined the platform, as have celebrities like cricketer Anil Kumble. The app had also been mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Mann Ki Baat, and several ministries have official accounts on the platform too.

The Indian social media platform has also gained from the government’s tussle with Twitter, after the American micro-blogging platform refused to comply fully with a government takedown request for thousands of accounts. In a statement yesterday, Twitter said it wouldn’t fully comply with the government’s request. The app has amassed over 3 million new downloads in the past three days.

An email sent to Koo was unanswered as of press time. This article will be updated if the company responds.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via