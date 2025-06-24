French woman visiting Udaipur raped after being lured from restaurant, accused absconding

Udaipur police on Tuesday said a man had allegedly raped a French woman in Rajasthan's Udaipur. They said that the accused committed the alleged crime after luring the tourist from a party at a restaurant to his apartment.

The man is absconding at the moment but efforts are on to locate him, cops said.

Details The incident happened at the Badgaon Police Station area on Monday.

According to cops, the woman arrived at Udaipur on June 22. She was staying in a hotel in the Ambamata area.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal shared that the victim's medical exam was conducted, and a case was registered on the basis of her statement.

The woman, who was visiting India from France, was attending a party a party at The Greek Farm Cafe and Restro located at Tiger Hill. There, she met the accused, who identified himself as Siddharth, Station House Officer (SHO) Purna Singh Rajpurohit said.

The accused asked the woman to step outside of the restaurant saying that he will show her the nearby attractions.

“The accused invited the woman to step outside on the pretext of showing her the nearby sights and later took her to his rented apartment in Sukher, where he raped her,” the SHO said.

He added that the victim is reportedly in stable condition and is undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital.

As per her FIR, the woman allegedly requested the accused to return her to her hotel but he refused. She also stated that her mobile phone was out of charge at the time.

The victim further alleged that the accused tried to initiate physical contact once they reached his apartment, which he had rented in Sukher. When she resisted his attempt, he sexually assaulted and raped her.

