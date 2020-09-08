Fresh border flare-up exacerbates tensions between India and China

NEW DELHI: A new flare-up along the India-China border exacerbated tensions between the two neighbours on Tuesday, with the Indian army saying Chinese troops tried to close in around some of its positions along the un-demarcated border in Ladakh and fired shots into the air - a first in decades.

The fresh tensions sparked a new war of words between New Delhi and Beijing, straining bilateral ties which have been deteriorating since May after India detected intrusions by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at multiple locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

According to two people familiar with the developments, a face-off between Indian and 30- 40 Chinese troops has continued near the Rezang La Heights along the LAC.

Analysts say Monday’s events marked an escalation, given that the two armies had last used firearms against each other in 1975.

In June, India and China were involved in a violent clash in which 20 Indian troops and an unknown number of Chinese personnel were killed. The use of firearms on Monday, however, signalled a new phase in tensions, Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese Studies at the New Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University. “It is an escalation that could lead to a localized conflict or war," he said.

In its statement on Tuesday, the Indian Army refuted China's accusation that it had fired warning shots after crossing the LAC along the south bank of Pangong Lake into Chinese held territory.

“At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing," it said.

“It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress. In the instant case on 7 September 2020, it was the PLA troops who were attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops. However, despite the grave provocation, own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner," the Indian Army statement said.

“India, while is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation on the LAC, China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate," it said.

“The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility, however is also determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs," it said – the wording of which Kondapalli said was a warning to China that New Delhi would take adequate steps to safeguard itself.

“The statement by the Western Theatre Command is an attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience," the Indian army statement added.

The last was a reference to remarks made by senior colonel Zhang Shuili who in a statement said India’s reported crossing of the LAC was “a grave military provocation of very bad nature."

“The flagrant act grossly violated the agreements previously reached between the two sides, and further escalated regional tensions, which can easily lead to misunderstandings and misjudgments," Zhang had said.

The development comes as Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar was on his way to Moscow where he is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday to try and resolve the tensions between the two countries. Talks between defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on Friday failed to yield results.

At an event in New Delhi on Monday, Jaishankar described the situation along the India-China border as “very serious", and added that he would convey to Wang that, "If peace and tranquility is not a given then it cannot be that the rest of the relationship continues" as before.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via