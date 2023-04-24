Fresh Bus launches electric buses on Bengaluru-Tirupati route; see features, price here2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 08:21 AM IST
- The newly launched bus is a 12-metre coach and seating capacity of 45 people.
The Intercity Electric Vehicle bus service Fresh Bus launched its first electric bus fleet for citizens on Bengaluru-Tirupati route. The company said that it will also start services for the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route later this month. It will soon start to run 24 buses on both these routes.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×