The Intercity Electric Vehicle bus service Fresh Bus launched its first electric bus fleet for citizens on Bengaluru-Tirupati route. The company said that it will also start services for the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route later this month. It will soon start to run 24 buses on both these routes.

The distance from Bengaluru to Tirupati is about 4 hours and 10 minutes. The newly launched bus is a 12-metre coach and seating capacity of 45 people. Currently, Fresh Bus is running these electric bus at an inaugural fare of ₹399.

Boarding points from Bengaluru: Nayandahalli, Anand Rao Circle, Majestic Bus Station, Halasuru, Indiranagar, Swami Vivekananda, Baiyyappanahalli, Tin factory, ITI Gate, KR Puram, Hoskote.

Boarding points from Tirupati: New DOT Travels

Features of Fresh Bus Intercity Electric Vehicle:

As per Deccan Chronical report, the electric buses can travel at a maximum speed of 90 km per hour.

Speaking of charging capacity, it can go from 0-100 percent charge in about two hours and this last for up to 400 km.

These busses are environment friendly and carbon neutral and offers modern age travel experience with noise-free ride, premium seats and personal charging docks.

The AC bus also offers hi-speed wifi, ambient lighting, and state-of-art air quality monitoring.

It provides real-time assistance to passengers through the Fresh Bus app.

For safety of passengers, the on-board crew of drivers are vetted through a rigorous process including alcohol level check and random drug testing and undergoes regular training to handle all issues while travelling.

To avail this bus service, customers can book via website of the Fresh Bus app.

The company said that it aims to launch services on Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Goa among other cities in the next phase. Sudhakar Reddy, founder of Fresh Bus said that by the end of 2026, the company aims to run over 1000 electric buses and set up around 100 charging stations pan India.