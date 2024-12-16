Fresh capital for PSU general insurers likely in budget

“This proposed capital infusion measure will be welcome for the financial sector in general and the public sector general insurance companies in particular because the insurance market - both life and general - is here to stay and grow sharply in line with the general trend globally and the steady growth of the Indian economy. But it has to be made unequivocally clear to these companies that this is a one-off measure and they cannot expect a bailout every time they fail to balance their books because of the cost to the public exchequer, multiple priorities, including financial inclusion of the government and the compelling need to adhere to the fiscal deficit glide-path," Manoranjan Sharma, chief economist at Infomerics Ratings and former chief economist at Canara Bank said.