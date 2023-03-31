Violence erupted during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah, West Bengal, resulting in the torching of several vehicles and the ransacking of shops. Police have detained multiple individuals, and the situation is now under control with a large police presence in the area. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the incident and promised to take strict action against those responsible. She also accused the BJP of trying to stoke communal tension during the procession. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari denied the allegations and blamed the state administration for the violence. Here is all you need to know
- On Thursday evening, violence broke out between two groups when a Ram Navami procession was taken out in West Bengal’s Howrah city, where several vehicles were torched and shops were ransacked on Thursday evening.
- Several shops and auto-rickshaws were ransacked during the violence while several cars including a few police vehicles were set on fire. Four fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the blaze.
- A large contingent of police was deployed in the locality where the situation is stated to be under control.
- Searches and raids were conducted throughout the night in different pockets around Kazipara and 35 people have so far been arrested in connection with the clash
- Police claim the situation in the Kazipara area has been peaceful since morning on Friday
- Meanwhile, fresh incidents of stone-throwing and arson were reported in Shibpur just hours after the road where the incident took place was opened up to traffic.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday claimed that the BJP along with other right-wing organisations was responsible for violence in the industrial town of Howrah on Ram Navami.
- "Howrah's incident is very unfortunate. Neither Hindus nor Muslims were behind the violence in Howrah. The BJP along with Bajrang Dal and other such organisations were involved in the violence with arms," the chief minister told Bengali television news channel ABP Ananda.
- Meanwhile, Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, however, dubbed the allegations as baseless.
- "The chief minister and the state administration are responsible for the violence," Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, said.
(With inputs from agencies)
