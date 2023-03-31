Violence erupted during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah, West Bengal, resulting in the torching of several vehicles and the ransacking of shops. Police have detained multiple individuals, and the situation is now under control with a large police presence in the area. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the incident and promised to take strict action against those responsible. She also accused the BJP of trying to stoke communal tension during the procession. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari denied the allegations and blamed the state administration for the violence. Here is all you need to know

