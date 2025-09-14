Fresh clashes in Manipur's Churachandpur as mob protests arrest of 2 for vandalising PM Modi's banners

Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Manipur, in a first after ethnic clashes broke out in the state, a mob clashed with security forces in Churachandpur over the arrest of two persons for allegedly vandalising the banners and cutouts of the prime minister.

Advertisement

Hundreds of cutouts were put up across the Churachandpur district ahead of PM Modi's visit to the state. According to the reports, several banners and cutouts put up at Pearsonmun and Phailien Bazaar were vandalised.

The police rounded up many individuals in connection with the vandalism of the the prime minister's cutouts and banners. While all of them were released, two of them were arrested.

Demanding their release, a mob staged a protest outside Churachandpur police station, which later escalated as they clashed with security forces.

Police said they were trying to bring the situation under control. Also Read | Top 10 quotes from PM Modi's address at Manipur’s Churachandpur: ‘A new dawn of hope is knocking at the door’

Advertisement

PM Narendra Modi visited the state on Saturday for the first time after ethnic clashes broke out between Kukis and Meiteis in May 2023. He addressed a public rally in Churachandpur, promising to make the state a “symbol of peace”.

He also met the people affected by the violence in the district and unveiled a slew of developmental projects.

Apart from Manipur, PM Modi also visited Mizoram and Assam and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth thousands of crores.

These projects will cater to multiple sectors, including Railways, Roadways, Energy, and Sports, among others. PM Modi also inaugurated Mizoram's first railway, the Bairabi-Sairang, which will ensure connectivity of the northeastern state to the rest of India.

Advertisement