Fresh Covid-19 guidelines released for Ayurveda, Unani practitioners

The ministry has also promoted the use of ready-made formulation like 'AyushKwath'(Ayurveda) which is a simple admixture of four herbal ingredients which are well known in India and outside India for their immunomodulatory and anti-viral activities along with several other health benefits.

Vasa (Malabar nut), Yashtimadhu (Liquorice root) and Guduchi (Giloy) may be added to the Kwatha as per requirement.

The effective evidence-based Ayurveda and Unani formulations/measures such as AYUSH-64, Ashwagandha tablets, etc. have been included for the management of asymptomatic and mild cases of COVID-19 during home isolation.

India is reeling under the impact of the second wave of coronavirus. The country has been reported over 3 lakh daily cases in the last few days. On Monday, India reported 3.52 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike registered since the onset of the pandemic.