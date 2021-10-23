In the wake of an uneven trend in the number of Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has decided to revise the guidelines for the pilgrims visiting the famous Vaishno Devi temple in Katra.

The decision was taken to regulate pilgrims at the Vaishno Devi temple to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. In the new order people visiting the temple will need to have a valid and verifiable RT-PCR/Rapid Antigen Test not older than 72 hours of arrival at the Union Territory.

"Valid and verifiable RT-PCR/Rapid Antigen Test not older than 72 hours of arrival should be made mandatory. Only those pilgrims will be allowed to visit the shrine who do not show any COVID-19 related symptoms," the order said.

"Strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour/SOP must be followed," the order undersigned by the Chief Secretary of the UT said.

The order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday further informed that only those pilgrims who do not show any COVID symptoms will be allowed to enter the shrine.

This comes after it was observed that there is an uneven trend in the COVID-19 cases in the UT and there is a need to continue with the existing COVID-19 containment measures in all districts.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 108 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 3,31,494, officials said. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,429, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 21 were reported from the Jammu division and 87 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

At 47, Srinagar district recorded the highest number of cases, followed by 14 in Budgam.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 870. So far, 3,26,195 patients have recovered from the disease, the officials said.

There were 49 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in the union territory. No fresh case has been reported since last evening, they said.

