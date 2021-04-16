BENGALURU: The second covid wave may lead to more delays in the recovery of the commercial office sector , which has continued to see a dip in leasing volumes this year.

As expected, the office market saw a 47% year-on-year decline in the January-March quarter with net absorption at 3.6 million sq ft.

Also Read | India needs to learn from the Suez crisis

“While green shoots were emerging in January with a pick-up in leasing enquiries and large pre-leasing transactions, the second wave may lead to a delayed recovery for the office market. We now expect a leasing pickup towards the end of September, as international travel may pick up again along with effective covid vaccines, versus July as estimated earlier and the current trend of occupiers downsizing and delaying new leasing decisions to continue in the near-term," ICICI Securities Ltd said in a 15 April report.

After a seven-year long bull run, with rising rentals, falling vacancies and record leasing of 42 million sq ft in 2019, the commercial real estate market stumbled last year as businesses worldwide hit the pause button on expansion and fresh leasing due to the pandemic.

While 2020 was a weak year with 20 million sq ft of net absorption due to the covid-19 impact, ICICI Securities said it expects net absorption to gradually improve and touch an estimated 24.3 million sq ft in 2021 and 29.8 million sq ft in 2022.

Pre-covid, Bengaluru had low Grade A vacancy of 5% and accounted for around 22% of net absorption of office space in 2019. It is expected to retain more than 25% of net absorption over 2021 and 2022.

The IT-ITES sector continues to be the largest occupier of office space across major cities. It maintains its lead with 35-40% share in office occupancy.

“Demand from IT/ITes segment would sustain over 2021 and 2022, though driven largely by Global In-House Captives or GICs. Many large leasing deals are being driven by MNC IT/ITeS companies such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, LinkedIn, IBM. In many cases, these companies are setting up their research & development (R&D) centres instead of the conventional labour arbitrage seen in offshoring," the report said.

Unlike the residential market which has relatively lower entry barriers in India, the office and retail or shopping mall market is a capital-intensive business. Sizes of office developments as well as malls have increased and improved in quality over the years.

Analysts remain positive about the sector in the long-term.

With just 8-10 pan-India office developers, affordable monthly rentals of under one dollar or ₹70-75 per sq ft and availability of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) talent, ICICI Securities said that the long-term advantages remain as a high-quality office hub.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via