As demolitions continue in sinking Joshimath, fresh cracks were seen along the Badrinath Highway in Chamoli district. Locals residing in areas deemed 'unsafe zones' have been shifted to safer places over the past few weeks. The district administration has identified 863 buildings in the Joshimath city area that have developed cracks.

According to Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, a team from the Central Building Research Institute had been rushed to the spot for an inspection.

“CBRI team which was sent for an inspection of cracks that have appeared on the Badrinath highway has stated that the cracks were caused by the local settlement of the road," said Khurana on Monday.

Uttarakhand | Few cracks appear on the Badrinath national highway in Joshimath pic.twitter.com/4OD4YTkTCc — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 23, 2023

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall or snowfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the DM noting that a weather alert has been issued. Instructions have been given to nodal officers to provide blankets, heaters and generators at relief camps. The PWD and BRO have also been alerted in case it become necessary to clear roads due to snowfall.

Joshimath, on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway (NH 7), is an overnight halt for the people visiting the holy shrines at Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and tourist destinations Auli and the Valley of Flowers. The entire town of Badrinath has been covered with snow in recent days, accumulating up to 5 feet over the weekend.

According to officials, 849 houses in Joshimath have developed cracks following land subsidence, with thousands being evacuated. Dismantling of unsafe hotels and houses in Joshimath has been temporarily halted due to bad weather.

(With inputs from agencies)