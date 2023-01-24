Fresh cracks on Badrinath highway as demolitions continue in sinking Joshimath1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 12:36 PM IST
Fresh cracks were seen along the Badrinath Highway in Chamoli district on Tuesday. The DM said a CBRI team ‘has stated that the cracks were caused by the local settlement of the road’.
As demolitions continue in sinking Joshimath, fresh cracks were seen along the Badrinath Highway in Chamoli district. Locals residing in areas deemed 'unsafe zones' have been shifted to safer places over the past few weeks. The district administration has identified 863 buildings in the Joshimath city area that have developed cracks.
