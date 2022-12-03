Fresh depression to bring very heavy rains in these states from Monday, IMD said. 10 pts1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2022, 03:47 PM IST
A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into south Andaman Sea on 4 December, IMD said
India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of a low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea by 5 December and intensify into depression. Under its influence, some southern states are likely to see very heavy rains in the next few days.