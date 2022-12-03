India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of a low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea by 5 December and intensify into depression. Under its influence, some southern states are likely to see very heavy rains in the next few days.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into south Andaman Sea on 4 December. Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining south Andaman Sea by 5th December. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal by the 7 December morning, the weather agency said in its daily bulletin.

