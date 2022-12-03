Home / News / India /  Fresh depression to bring very heavy rains in these states from Monday, IMD said. 10 pts

India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of a low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea by 5 December and intensify into depression. Under its influence, some southern states are likely to see very heavy rains in the next few days. 

A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into south Andaman Sea on 4 December. Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining south Andaman Sea by 5th December. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal by the 7 December morning, the weather agency said in its daily bulletin. 

Check full forecast here: 

  • Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls are expected over Nicobar Islands on 04th and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 5 December.
  • As the expected Low-Pressure system moves towards Southwest Bay of Bengal, enhanced rainfall activity likely to commence over north coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and South coast Andhra Pradesh from 7 December mid-night. 
  • It is likely to increase with rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over north Tamilnadu & Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh on 8 December.
  • Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea in the next few day
  • Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to commence along & off Tamilnadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coast from 8 December morning becoming 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph from 08th December evening for subsequent 12 hours.
  • No significant change in minimum temperatures over eastern parts of the country during the next 24 hours and the temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3°C thereafter. 
  • No significant change in minimum temperatures over central parts of the country during the next 2 days, however, there will be a drop in temperature by 2-3°C thereafter. 
  • No significant change in minimum temperatures over the remaining parts of the country during the next 4-5 days.
  • Dense fog is expected in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh and Punjab during the morning hours of the next 3 days. 
  • Shallow to moderate fog is predicted at isolated pockets during early morning hours over parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 2-3 days.

