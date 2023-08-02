Fresh drug MSME guidelines on cards as govt finds lapses

Fresh drug MSME guidelines on cards as govt finds lapses2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 10:44 PM IST
Government officials who inspected 162 units and 14 public testing labs found them riddled with poor documentation, lack of process and analytical validation, infrastructural deficiencies, unqualified employees, and faulty design of manufacturing and testing areas.
New Delhi: The Centre is all set to revise its good practice guidelines for medium, small, and micro enterprises (MSMEs) engaged in making drugs after an inspection of scores of manufacturing sites and labs revealed glaring lapses.
