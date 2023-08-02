Fresh drug MSME guidelines on cards as govt finds lapses

“We have around 2,000 units in the MSME category in the country having WHO GMP certification. Our observations from ongoing Risk Based Inspections further reiterated the need to have a relook at the current GMP regulations and Quality Management Systems being followed by pharmaceutical manufacturers. We have inspected 162 units and 14 public testing labs till now," said an official aware of the matter. “Major issues found during inspections are poor documentation, lack of process and analytical validation, absence of self-assessment, absence of quality failure investigation, absence of internal product quality review, absence of testing of incoming raw material, infrastructural deficiency to avoid cross-contamination, absence of professionally qualified employees, faulty design of manufacturing and testing areas etc," said the official.