Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Fresh ED summons for Jacqueline Fernandez in 200-cr money laundering case

Fresh ED summons for Jacqueline Fernandez in 200-cr money laundering case

Premium
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez
2 min read . 05:16 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

The financial probe agency issued the fresh summons after Jacqueline Fernandez skipped skipped interrogation in the case linked to con man Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before its Delhi office on Monday for questioning in connection with a 200-crore money laundering case involving con man Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Fernandez was summoned by the agency to appear before it on Saturday and record her statement after she skipped the summons on Friday.

Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before its Delhi office on Monday for questioning in connection with a 200-crore money laundering case involving con man Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Fernandez was summoned by the agency to appear before it on Saturday and record her statement after she skipped the summons on Friday.

The actress was unable to present herself before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Saturday too, citing personal unavoidable reasons.

The actress was unable to present herself before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Saturday too, citing personal unavoidable reasons.

Fernandez, 36, had appeared before the ED in August and recorded her statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in this case. 

Fernandez, 36, had appeared before the ED in August and recorded her statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in this case. 

It is understood that the agency wants to confront her with Chandrashekhar and his actor wife, Leena Maria Paul. The agency reportedly wants to understand some trail of funds and transactions that are allegedly linked to Fernandez in this case.

It is understood that the agency wants to confront her with Chandrashekhar and his actor wife, Leena Maria Paul. The agency reportedly wants to understand some trail of funds and transactions that are allegedly linked to Fernandez in this case.

Actor and dancer Norah Fatehi, 29, recorded her statement with the ED on Thursday in this case.

Actor and dancer Norah Fatehi, 29, recorded her statement with the ED on Thursday in this case.

Chandrashekhar and Paul were recently arrested by the ED while they were already lodged in a local jail after being taken into custody by the Delhi Police on charges of cheating some people, including some high-profile individuals like former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Chandrashekhar and Paul were recently arrested by the ED while they were already lodged in a local jail after being taken into custody by the Delhi Police on charges of cheating some people, including some high-profile individuals like former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

In August, the ED had raided some of Chandrashekhar's premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, 82.5 lakh cash and over a dozen luxury cars.

In August, the ED had raided some of Chandrashekhar's premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, 82.5 lakh cash and over a dozen luxury cars.

It had claimed in a statement that Chandrashekhar is a "known conman" and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about 200 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Madhya Pradesh: IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstor ...

Premium

Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hovers near all-time ...

Premium

Taliban pledge to step up security as Shi'ite victims b ...

Premium

‘Strengthened ties,’ says Indian Army as military exerc ...

It had claimed in a statement that Chandrashekhar is a "known conman" and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about 200 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Madhya Pradesh: IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstor ...

Premium

Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hovers near all-time ...

Premium

Taliban pledge to step up security as Shi'ite victims b ...

Premium

‘Strengthened ties,’ says Indian Army as military exerc ...

"Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in Rohini jail (in connection with the Delhi Police case)," the ED had said.

"Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in Rohini jail (in connection with the Delhi Police case)," the ED had said.

Despite being in the jail, it said, Chandrashekhar "did not stop conning" people.

Despite being in the jail, it said, Chandrashekhar "did not stop conning" people.

"He (using a cellphone procured illegally in prison) with the help of technology, made spoofed calls to dupe people as the numbers displayed on the called party's phone number belonged to senior government officers.

"He (using a cellphone procured illegally in prison) with the help of technology, made spoofed calls to dupe people as the numbers displayed on the called party's phone number belonged to senior government officers.

"While speaking (from prison) to these persons, he claimed to be a government officer offering to help people for a price," the ED had claimed.

"While speaking (from prison) to these persons, he claimed to be a government officer offering to help people for a price," the ED had claimed.

(With agency inputs)

(With agency inputs)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!