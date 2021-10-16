Fresh ED summons for Jacqueline Fernandez in 200-cr money laundering case

The financial probe agency issued the fresh summons after Jacqueline Fernandez skipped skipped interrogation in the case linked to con man Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before its Delhi office on Monday for questioning in connection with a ₹200-crore money laundering case involving con man Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Fernandez was summoned by the agency to appear before it on Saturday and record her statement after she skipped the summons on Friday.

The actress was unable to present herself before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Saturday too, citing personal unavoidable reasons.

Fernandez, 36, had appeared before the ED in August and recorded her statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in this case.

It is understood that the agency wants to confront her with Chandrashekhar and his actor wife, Leena Maria Paul. The agency reportedly wants to understand some trail of funds and transactions that are allegedly linked to Fernandez in this case.

Actor and dancer Norah Fatehi, 29, recorded her statement with the ED on Thursday in this case.

Chandrashekhar and Paul were recently arrested by the ED while they were already lodged in a local jail after being taken into custody by the Delhi Police on charges of cheating some people, including some high-profile individuals like former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

In August, the ED had raided some of Chandrashekhar's premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, ₹82.5 lakh cash and over a dozen luxury cars.

"Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in Rohini jail (in connection with the Delhi Police case)," the ED had said.

Despite being in the jail, it said, Chandrashekhar "did not stop conning" people.

"He (using a cellphone procured illegally in prison) with the help of technology, made spoofed calls to dupe people as the numbers displayed on the called party's phone number belonged to senior government officers.

"While speaking (from prison) to these persons, he claimed to be a government officer offering to help people for a price," the ED had claimed.

(With agency inputs)

