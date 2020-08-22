The Election Commission (EC) on Friday issued detailed guidelines on conducting polls during the covid-19 crisis, with a special focus on social-distancing and access to sanitization for both voters and polling officials. It said large public spaces should be arranged for poll-related activities, while restrictions will be placed on the number of people during the nomination process and at poll campaigns. The EC is also considering more digital interventions to minimize physical interaction for the nomination process.

The announcement comes amid rising concern among political parties over the surge in covid-19 cases, especially from those in the Opposition, in the run-up to the Bihar elections in October.

The EC said all officials and individuals involved in the election process have to wear face masks, while arrangements will be made so that everyone goes through thermal scanning and has access to sanitizers. It has also decided to move a part of the process online, allowing candidates to deposit security money digitally. To ensure social distancing, it said only five people at a time will be allowed on door-to-door campaigns, while road shows and public meetings must be held with due social distancing norms, and in accordance with the guidelines. “For the first time, the candidates will have the option to deposit security amount for contesting the elections online. Keeping the containment guidelines in view, the commission has limited the number of persons, including the candidate, for door-to-door campaign to five. Public meetings and road shows shall be permissible with suitable instructions subject to containment instructions issued by the ministry of home affairs and state (government)," it added.

The EC has also directed district authorities to identify venues for public meetings and use markers for social distancing. It also said that adequate distance must be maintained after every fifth vehicle in a convoy during road shows.

“Political parties and candidates concerned should ensure that all covid-19-related requirement like face masks, sanitizers, thermal scanning, are fulfilled during each of these activities."

District authorities were also directed to ensure the presence of health regulators to monitor crowds at public meetings. The poll watchdog said non-compliance of instructions will be seen as a violation of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, attracting legal provisions under the Indian Penal Code. It also laid down the rules for strongroom and polling station arrangements, as well as for counting of votes.

