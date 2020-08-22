Fresh election guidelines focus on minimal contact

The EC said all officials and individuals involved in the election process have to wear face masks, while arrangements will be made so that everyone goes through thermal scanning and has access to sanitizers. It has also decided to move a part of the process online, allowing candidates to deposit security money digitally. To ensure social distancing, it said only five people at a time will be allowed on door-to-door campaigns, while road shows and public meetings must be held with due social distancing norms, and in accordance with the guidelines. “For the first time, the candidates will have the option to deposit security amount for contesting the elections online. Keeping the containment guidelines in view, the commission has limited the number of persons, including the candidate, for door-to-door campaign to five. Public meetings and road shows shall be permissible with suitable instructions subject to containment instructions issued by the ministry of home affairs and state (government)," it added.