Fresh heatwave alert in northwest, central India from 7 May. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IMD expects heatwave conditions in Rajasthan during May 7-9. While heatwave conditions are seen in south Haryana-Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh & Vidarbha on 08th and 09th May 2022.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The India Meteorological Department warns about a fresh spell of heatwave conditions likely to commence over Northwest India from May 7 and over central India from May 8.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The India Meteorological Department warns about a fresh spell of heatwave conditions likely to commence over Northwest India from May 7 and over central India from May 8.
In a statement today, IMD said, "formation of a Low-Pressure area over South Andaman Sea on 06th May 2022 and intensification into Depression during subsequent 48 hours with northwestwards movement."
In a statement today, IMD said, "formation of a Low-Pressure area over South Andaman Sea on 06th May 2022 and intensification into Depression during subsequent 48 hours with northwestwards movement."
IMD expects heatwave conditions in Rajasthan during May 7-9. While heatwave conditions are seen in south Haryana-Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh & Vidarbha on 08th and 09th May 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
IMD expects heatwave conditions in Rajasthan during May 7-9. While heatwave conditions are seen in south Haryana-Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh & Vidarbha on 08th and 09th May 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over rest parts of the country," IMD said.
"No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over rest parts of the country," IMD said.
For rainfall forecasts, IMD said that "scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days with isolated thunderstorm/lightning over the region on 05th & 06th May."
For rainfall forecasts, IMD said that "scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days with isolated thunderstorm/lightning over the region on 05th & 06th May."
Further, they said, "isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim and Odisha during next 5 days with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over the region on 05th & 06th May."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, they said, "isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim and Odisha during next 5 days with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over the region on 05th & 06th May."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Also, IMD stated that a cyclonic circulation lies over South Andaman Sea and the neighborhood. Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region on 06th May. It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify gradually into a Depression during the subsequent 48 hours.
Also, IMD stated that a cyclonic circulation lies over South Andaman Sea and the neighborhood. Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region on 06th May. It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify gradually into a Depression during the subsequent 48 hours.
Under the cyclonic influence, IMD expects heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over the Nicobar Islands today and Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 06th-08th May.
Under the cyclonic influence, IMD expects heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over the Nicobar Islands today and Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 06th-08th May.