Fresh low-pressure may bring widespread rain over northwest India till Saturday
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a low-pressure system developing over the northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. The system is expected to intensify and move west-northwest across the coasts of south Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh, generating widespread rain in northwest India through Saturday.

A trough extending from southwest Uttar Pradesh to the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause thunderstorms and isolated heavy rainfall over southern Uttar Pradesh today, and in Uttarakhand from Wednesday to Saturday.

As of Monday, monsoon rains in northwest India were 1% below normal since the season started in 1 June. 

The monsoon trough lay south of its normal position on Tuesday, indicating active monsoon conditions. 

Rains the recent past have helped narrow the season's deficit to 10%. States including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and several those in the northeast are expected to see significant rainfall over the next five days.

Light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are likely in various regions: Odisha through Friday, Jharkhand between Wednesday and Friday, and Gangetic West Bengal until Thursday. Isolated areas in Odisha could experience extremely heavy rainfall today and Wednesday-Thursday.

East and Northeast India have received 966.7 mm of rainfall between 1 June and 11 September, marking a 19% decrease from the season's normal. Meanwhile, a shifting cyclonic circulation is set to bring heavy rain to several central Indian states through Saturday.

Rains in central India and South Peninsula have been 9% below normal since 1 June. North coastal Andhra Pradesh could witness very heavy rain today, with Kerala and Tamil Nadu's ghat areas also expected to receive rain.

In its last month, the monsoon has seen a revival, invigorated by weather systems from the South China Sea and West Pacific. Some global and U.S. models suggest that the monsoon could remain robust until the end of September, potentially delaying its withdrawal. Heavy rainfall is projected for various eastern regions, including Uttar Pradesh, parts of Bihar, and Jharkhand, as well as Mumbai and Konkan, following an active wet spell over the past ten days.

Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 02:28 PM IST
