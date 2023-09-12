Fresh low-pressure may bring widespread rain over northwest India till Saturday1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 02:28 PM IST
In its last month, the monsoon has seen a revival, invigorated by weather systems from the South China Sea and West Pacific
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a low-pressure system developing over the northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. The system is expected to intensify and move west-northwest across the coasts of south Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh, generating widespread rain in northwest India through Saturday.