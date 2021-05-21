Fresh payroll additions in March at a 4-month low

“You have to look at the net subscribers’ additions in FY21 with a pinch of salt. Yes, it shows demand for work, but most of these additions were from short-term employment contract in sectors like logistics and courier services, e-commerce and other support service sectors. Yes, they added to family income, but they are not going to stay for two or three years. They were formal jobs as organized online platforms hired many, but they are not decent jobs," said Shyam Sundar.