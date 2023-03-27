As pro-Khalistani protests continue in various parts of the world and Amritpal Singh remains at large, India has grown concerned about its officials stationed at foreign missions. A new picture of the fugitive 'Waris Punjab De' chief and his top aide surfaced on social media on Monday as many opined that he had now reached Nepal.

Protests have broken out in the UK, US, Canada and even Australia in the past week. The protesters have come increasingly closer to the official premises, with the tricolour being set ablaze amid shouts of Khalistan Zindabad in Toronto.

The incident happened in the presence of local law enforcement officials, with an Indian official describing the incident as “an infringement of diplomatic space". About 400 protesters gathered in front of the High Commission - the largest number ever witnessed in a demonstration in the area.

The developments came even as a new picture of Amritpal Singh surfaced on social media. The undated image shows him and aide Papalpreet Singh seemingly sitting atop a truck. The radical leader sports a jacket, maroon turban and sunglasses and can be seen holding a can.

With the Khalistani leader now on the run for over 10 days, India has requested Nepal to put the fugitive preacher on its surveillance list. The Department of Immigration has put Singh on its surveillance list following a request from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. It was suspected that he had entered Nepal and was hiding somewhere in the neighbouring country.

(With inputs from agencies)