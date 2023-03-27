Fresh pictures of Amritpal Singh surface as India worries about security at foreign missions1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Singh, who is said to be possessing multiple passports with different identities, has been on the run since March 18 when the police launched a crackdown against him. The radical preacher gave the police the slip when his cavalcade was intercepted in Punjab's Jalandhar district.
As pro-Khalistani protests continue in various parts of the world and Amritpal Singh remains at large, India has grown concerned about its officials stationed at foreign missions. A new picture of the fugitive 'Waris Punjab De' chief and his top aide surfaced on social media on Monday as many opined that he had now reached Nepal.
